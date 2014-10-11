BERLIN Oct 11 German fashion group Gerry Weber
expects to reach 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in
annual sales within the next few years, up from around 852
million in its last financial year, its chief executive told a
German paper.
"We still have potential in Germany, there's quite a few
international markets where we can expand and set up. Plus
acquisitions are possible at any time," Gerhard Weber was quoted
as saying in an interview with German paper Welt am Sonntag.
He said North America was of particular interest and the
group would start there with stores in Canada. The chain is also
expanding in Scandinavia, France and Italy.
"The aim is for 50 percent of our revenues to come from
outside Germany in the medium-term, compared with 40 percent at
present," he said.
The interview, due to be published in Sunday's paper, was
made available online on Saturday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7920 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Toby Chopra)