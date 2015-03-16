FRANKFURT, March 16 German fashion group Gerry Weber on Monday posted a 4.5 percent decline in its first-quarter operating profit due to a difficult market environment and an early start of the winter sale.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 17.4 million euros ($18.32 million) on sales of 192.4 million euros, the company said.

"The coming months will see us continue our retail expansion," Gerry Weber said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9497 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)