FRANKFURT, June 12 German fashion group Gerry Weber, whose shares plunged earlier this week after warning on full-year earnings, said its first-half net profit declined by a third to 21.9 million euros ($24.61 million).

Gerry Weber said on Tuesday it no longer expected to meet its targets for revenue and earnings for its current year ending in October, blaming a shrinking market and vowing to cut costs to try to get back on track. ($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)