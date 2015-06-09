(Adds further details, background)

BERLIN, June 9 German fashion group Gerry Weber no longer expects to meet its targets for revenue and earnings for its current year ending in October, it said on Tuesday, blaming a shrinking market and vowng to cut costs to try to get back on track.

The company said like-for-like sales fell 4.6 percent in the first half of the year, slightly outperforming a 5 percent drop in the German market, but still well short of its expectations.

Gerry Weber shares were seen down 5.3 percent in post-market trade having closed the official session down 0.7 percent at 29.58 euros.

It said it was hit by unseasonal weather prompting higher markdowns, as well as falling shopper numbers in cities and a shift in spending by German consumers from fashion onto higher-priced items like cars, furniture and real estate.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) would be 20-25 percent down on last year's result but said it was confident it would reach its long-term growth and earnings targets.

Analysts on average have been forecasting a 15 percent rise in EBIT to 125.16 million euros for the year ending Oct. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company also said on Tuesday it expected revenues for the group, which last year bought the Hallhuber chain of stores to complement its Gerry Weber and Taifun lines, to rise by a high single-digit percentage.

In March it had said it expects to add 50 to 60 new Hallhuber stores - which cater to younger female shoppers than its other chains - in the current financial year, up from previous plans for 37 outlets.

But it said on Tuesday that the expansion, as well as depreciation and amortisation resulting from the Hallhuber stores was weighing on profitability, with first-half EBIT down 27 percent to 36.2 million euros ($40.79 million).

It said it would stick to its expansion strategy but seek to cut general and administrative expenses as well as material and personal costs, adding it would give further details when it publishes full first-half results on June 12. ($1 = 0.8875 euros)