FRANKFURT, June 14 Sales at German fashion house
Gerry Weber rose 12.8 percent in the last three
months, while net profits jumped by almost 30 percent, it said
on Thursday, adding that it was on track to hit its full-year
targets.
Its second-quarter net profit rose to 20.2 million euros
($25.40 million) on sales of 211 million euros, beating the
consensus forecasts given by analysts in a Reuters poll, which
were for 18.9 million euros and 209 million euros respectively.
For the full year the company is aiming for revenues of 795
million euros and an operating margin of 14.5-14.6 percent,
compared with a second-quarter margin of 13.9 percent.
($1=0.7953 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)