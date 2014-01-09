FRANKFURT Jan 9 German clothing retailer Gerry Weber said on Thursday it had outperformed the German fashion market in December as it reported a rise in retail revenue for the final quarter of its fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter to end October, Gerry Weber said like for like retail sales, stripping out the effect of new store space, rose 3.1 percent.

In December, like for like retail revenue rose 2.7 percent, compared with a decline of 4 percent for the industry as a whole. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)