(Masha Gessen is a Russian-American journalist and author. The
opinions expressed are her own.)
By Masha Gessen
Sept 17 Vladimir Putin did not call Elton John
and suggested they meet to discuss LGBT rights in Russia, but a
lot of people believed that he did. On Monday, John wrote a post
on Instagram saying that he had received the phone call. On
Tuesday, the post went viral, penetrating even the Russian
pro-government print media. By close of business, Putin's
spokesman denied that the call had ever taken place. On
Wednesday, an experienced Russian prankster, nicknamed Vovan,
released a recording of the conversation in which he
impersonated Putin and his partner, nicknamed Lexus,
impersonated the Russian president's press secretary.
It says something about the state of Russian media that
neither the opposition journalists nor the pro-government ones
thought to call the Kremlin press office for corroboration
before publishing: Both sides know that social networks are
usually a more reliable source than the Kremlin. But it is even
more remarkable that both sides (and a number of foreign media
outlets) believed that Putin personally called the singer. Why
would they so easily believe something that seems so improbable?
Try imagining the way the world looks from Moscow, and it will
all make sense.
Just two years ago this month Putin scored the biggest
foreign-policy victory of his career: He hijacked Syria.
President Barack Obama had just failed to get congressional
support for intervention there. Swooping in when the American
president stumbled, Putin suddenly positioned himself as the
arbiter of war, peace, and chemical weapons. He published an
op-ed in the New York Times that was the single best example of
Soviet propaganda techniques since the collapse of the Soviet
Union. Appealing to international institutions and calling out
American exceptionalism, Putin used American ideals and American
terminology to put America in its place. He was on top of the
world.
Now, two years later, Putin is an international pariah. His
country is subjected to economic and diplomatic sanctions and is
facing the pressure of lowered oil prices. The economy is in a
death spiral, Putin's cronies cannot travel abroad, and Putin
himself has been shunned and shamed by Western leaders. All this
has happened because of two things: the war in Ukraine and the
Kremlin's antigay campaign.
Last month, the Kremlin announced that Putin will attend the
United Nations General Assembly; he will address it on September
28. Putin has not graced the UN personally in a decade, but he
is in fact returning to the site of his foreign-relations
triumph of September 2013: it was in the Security Council
session then that Russia took control of the Syrian issue. Now
he wants, once again, to talk about Syria. This means that he
needs to push Ukraine and gay rights off the agenda. For the
last few weeks, a de facto ceasefire has taken hold in eastern
Ukraine (where many de jure ceasefires have failed) - and the
Western media have noticed. But how was he to communicate that
Russia could be more reasonable on the LGBT issue?
Enter Elton John. The singer attended a political conference
in Kiev last week, met with Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko, and talked LGBT rights with him. He seemed to be
positioning himself as a sort of global LGBT ambassador. Over
the weekend, John told the BBC that he would like to meet with
the Russian president and discuss the issue with him as well.
In the Kremlin, John's proposal could be taken literally.
The Russian leadership believes in a worldwide gay conspiracy,
even a backroom global gay government that is trying to take
over the world. Back in December 2013, when the Russian
parliament was discussing the protests in Ukraine, the chairman
of the foreign relations committee, Alexei Pushkov (who will be
accompanying Putin to the UN), warned that if Ukraine moves
toward the West, it will become part of "the sphere of influence
of gay culture" - as directly opposed to the Russian sphere of
influence. Reporting on John's speech in Kiev last week,
Russia's highest-circulation daily stated that John "invited
Ukraine to join the gay community." So the same newspaper could
imagine that if Putin had, indeed, picked up the phone to call
John, he would have secured a direct line to the gay rulers of
the world - and he could communicate to them that he was a
reasonable man who shouldn't be criticized quite so harshly.
If John would get that message to the gay power
establishment, then Putin could have his reset and the
conversation in New York would focus on Syria. After a few weeks
of obfuscating what it's doing in Syria, Russia is saying that
it is trying to protect what remains of the Syrian state,
because if it fails then things will get even worse. The
metamessage here is, Russia is reasonable and rational while the
West, with its sanctions, is hysterical and unfair.
Why is Putin coming to the UN, and why is he working so hard
to re-frame the conversation? The sanctions have made an impact
on Russia and its politicians, and Putin may be hoping that they
will be lifted or relaxed. But more likely, re-establishing
himself as an equal partner in a conversation with the United
States is an end in itself. He needs it for his domestic
audience, which has not seen a demonstration of Russia's
international stature in a while. He also needs it for himself:
while he doesn't care what the West thinks of Russian politics,
he personally does not enjoy being shunned. This is the man who
worked tirelessly, personally to host a big party in Sochi (and
then almost nobody came): he likes to hang out with the big guys
and throw his weight around.
Really, he should have called John.
