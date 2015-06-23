(Masha Gessen is a Russian-American journalist and author of
"The Brothers: The Road to an American Tragedy" and other books.
The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Masha Gessen
June 23 Was the massacre of nine people at the
Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina an act
of terrorism? Almost certainly, yes. Does this mean we should be
calling the suspect, Dylann Roof, a terrorist, and prosecuting
him as one? Probably not.
There is no single, universally accepted definition of
"terrorism," but the bare minimum on which terrorism scholars
generally agree happens to be summed up in federal law, which
defines domestic terrorism as violent crime intended "(i) to
intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence
the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii)
to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction,
assassination or kidnapping." Put more simply, terrorists target
civilians and do so in ways intended for maximum effect - to
spread terror - in order to draw attention to their cause. From
what we know so far about Dylann Roof's apparent motivation and
behavior, this definition fits.
Many people have noted that the only obvious difference
between Roof and the people Americans have in recent years
called terrorists is that Roof is white and not Muslim. And many
people have been arguing that we should be calling Roof a
terrorist as well. One petition, calling on the Department of
Justice to prosecute Roof as a terrorist, has gathered over
50,000 signatures. Another petition, and many articles, have
demanded that the media call Roof a terrorist.
But when we talk about how to label an act in the public
sphere, we are arguing not only about the accuracy of a term but
also about the purpose of using one word rather than another.
Calling Dylann Roof a terrorist could have three kinds of
consequences: legal, extralegal and rhetorical.
The petition addressed to the DOJ argues that it is
imperative both to remove the case from the jurisdiction of the
state of South Carolina and to prosecute it as an act of
terrorism. Indeed, federal terrorism prosecutions are harsh,
thanks in part to mandatory sentencing guidelines that include
the so-called terrorism mark-up, which punish an illegal act
more harshly if it was connected to an act of terrorism than if
it was not. The wisdom and logic of these guidelines is
questionable. One of the most remarkable cases of their
application is that of the Newburgh Four, a group of poor black
men who were blatantly entrapped by the FBI - and sentenced to
25 years in prison despite the judge's expressed belief that
they were guilty primarily of greed and "buffoonery."
If prosecuted as a terrorist under federal law, Roof would
likely face the death penalty. But the governor of South
Carolina has already called for the death penalty in his case.
Punishment doesn't get any harsher than that, so calling Roof a
terrorist would serve no clear pragmatic legal purpose.
The term "terrorism" has extra-Constitutional consequences:
it opens the door to wiretapping, phone tapping, and other sorts
of surveillance. It has opened the door to torture. I am fairly
certain that the people calling for Roof to be labeled a
"terrorist" don't want more of that. Nor is the argument being
made that there is a hidden plot or a conspiracy that needs to
be uncovered in this case.
The rhetorical use of the word "terrorism" is probably the
most salient here, even for people who appear to be making a
legal argument. Journalist Glenn Greenwald has argued that the
Dylann Roof case demonstrates that "terrorism" is a meaningless
term that has no consistent application. I would say that we use
the term when we want to "other" the perpetrator, to define him
or her as both less than human and possessed of superhuman
powers.
The federal government has just finished prosecuting another
21-year-old American for terrorism: Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who will
be sentenced by a federal judge in Boston on Wednesday for his
role in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. I have written a book
about the Tsarnaev brothers, and in the two months since it was
published, I have been accused, in print, of having "too much
empathy" and of engaging in the "narrative of Muslim immigrant
victimhood." I don't know if there is such a thing as having
"too much empathy," but I am reasonably certain that does not
describe me. I also have no patience for victim narratives of
any sort. But I do think that the Boston bombers' life during
the decade they spent in the United States and in the years
before they came here is relevant to understanding their
actions. More to the point, I think it is possible to gain some
understanding of why they did what they did - not to justify
their crime, nor to see it as pre-determined, but to gain a
textured view of what happened, and perhaps of why these kinds
of crimes occur.
Using the word "terrorism" does not bring us any closer to
that understanding. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will be sentenced to
death; the judge in the case is bound by the jury's verdict. The
jury, for its part, arrived at its decision almost instantly,
taking a day and a half to go through a 24-page questionnaire -
just enough time to read out instructions and questions and take
a count on each vote. The argument against the death penalty -
and for life imprisonment without the possibility of parole -
was, in essence, that the defendant was not a monster but a
person. The problem isn't that the jury rejected this argument:
the problem is that it didn't even entertain it. The way the
word "terrorist" is used in the United States, in the media or
in the courts, precludes seeing someone who took part in a
terrorist act as a human being.
That, in turn, precludes understanding. Writing off horrific
crimes as incomprehensible and irrational makes things easier in
the short run - by giving us permission to stop thinking - but
in the long run it ensures that crimes that stem from the same
roots will be repeated again and again.
That's why we shouldn't be calling Dylann Roof a terrorist.
In fact, at this point, we would be better off retiring the word
altogether.
