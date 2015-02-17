BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
MADRID Feb 17 Spanish privately-held industrial group Gestamp has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to look into the sale of a big stake in its renewable energy arm or a partial listing of the unit, four sources familiar with the matter said.
A spokesman for Gestamp, a Basque Country-based firm with presence in 25 countries and revenues worth around 9 billion euros ($10.24 billion) in 2013, declined to give details about the intended move but said the firm was "opening a new chapter to seek the best possible strategy for Gestamp Wind and Gestamp Solar."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.