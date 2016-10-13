(Adds details and background)
By Rodrigo De Miguel
MADRID Oct 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp,
which supplies components to manufacturers from Volkswagen
to Renault, said it is considering listing
at least a quarter of the company on the stock market next year.
Family-owned Gestamp is worth around 3.3 billion euros ($3.7
billion), based on the sale last month of a 12.5 percent stake
to Japan's Mitsui for 416 million euros.
The Riberas family plans to place between 25 percent and 37
percent of the group with institutional investors depending on
market conditions, Expansion newspaper reported on Thursday,
quoting Chairman Francisco Riberas.
A spokesman for Gestamp, which employs more than 30,000
staff worldwide, confirmed the report but said no further
details were available as the IPO plan was at an early stage.
"We're working to get the listing off the ground as soon as
possible, but an exact date has not been decided," he said.
Adviser banks had still not been decided on, a company
source who declined to be named said. The company did not give
details on how it would use the funds.
Europe's IPO market is currently weak as volatility in
financial markets has prompted a number of companies to put
initial public offerings on hold. They include Spanish telecoms
giant Telefonica which pulled its plan to float its
infrastructure unit Telxius last month due to insufficient
investor appetite.
In the past few days three other European companies
cancelled IPO plans due to unfavourable conditions, joining a
growing number of firms to cancel listings this year amid
disappointing debuts for many that did brave choppy markets.
Spain's car industry has been a bright spot in the country's
manufacturing sector over the past few years, with companies
including Ford and Volkswagen's Spanish brand Seat
increasing production in Spain, mostly for export.
The country has a strong industrial base of car parts'
makers which form clusters around assembly plants to supply
components.
Gestamp was formed in 1997 from the integration of several
small companies that stamped automobile parts out of sheet
metal. It aggressively expanded abroad through acquisitions of
other companies and construction of new plants and is present in
20 countries from the United States to China with 95
manufacturing plants and 12 research and development centres.
Its turnover more than tripled in seven years to 7 billion
euros last year. Its products include metal parts for vehicle
bodies and chassis and mechanisms like door hinges and driver
controls.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Susan Fenton)