Poland's Getback seen setting IPO price at 20 zlotys/share -sources

WARSAW, July 4 (Reuters) - The final price in the initial public offering at Polish debt collecting firm Getback will likely be set at 20 zlotys per share, market sources said on Tuesday after bookbuilding closed.

Getback planned to sell 40 million shares in the IPO, including 20 million new and 20 million existing ones.

The price, which is closer to the lower end of the IPO's price range of 18.5 to 27 zlotys, would value the offer at up to 800 million zlotys ($214 million).

Getback declined to comment on the final pricing.

It is expected to publish the final price and number of shares to be sold on Tuesday.

The company plans to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on July 17.

The Warsaw bourse is seeing an inflow of new listings this year, as investors look for profits amid low interest rates and rising economic growth.