March 20 Automated trading firm Getco Holding Co
has decided to close its small Hong Kong office because the
region has been slow to accommodate high-speed trading
strategies that have been widely adopted in U.S. securities and
derivatives markets, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Chicago-based Getco, one of the biggest high-frequency
trading firms, opened the Hong Kong office in 2011 and added
another in Mumbai last year, to join the 40-strong team in
Singapore that has spearheaded its Asian operation, the
newspaper said.
The Journal said a spokeswoman for Getco had confirmed the
company had initiated the process of closing the Hong Kong
office, which was set up to handle local and Japanese markets.
Some of the five staff may transfer to other jobs at Getco,
the paper said, citing a person with direct knowledge of the
operation.
The company was not immediately available for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Getco is in the process of completing a $1.4 billion
acquisition of rival automated trading firm, Knight Capital
Group Inc.