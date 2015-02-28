WARSAW Feb 28 Polish bank Getin Holding plans to buy back up to 40 million shares at a minimum 2 zlotys per share, draft motions for the bank's shareholder meeting showed.

The total value of the buyback, assuming the bank buys 40 million shares or 5.5 percent of its outstanding stock, would not exceed 80.3 million zlotys ($21.7 mln) and would take place by the end of 2015.

The draft motions for the meeting scheduled for March 27 also showed the bank does not plan to pay a dividend from its 2014 profit, as stated last week by its chief executive Piotr Kaczmarek.

Shares in Getin, 57 percent owned by Polish businessman Leszek Czarnecki, closed at 2.00 zlotys on Friday, having rallied this year from a more than two-year low of 1.78 zlotys set at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Holmes)