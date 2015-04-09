April 9 (Reuters) -

* Poland's Getin Holding says bought 5.31 percent stake of Idea Bank in Idea Bank's initial public offering (IPO)

* Getin Holding says bought 4.167 million shares in Idea Bank, equal to 5.31 percent of Idea Bank's increased capital and 5.24 percent of votes

* Getin Holding has been main shareholder of Idea Bank before IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marcin Goettig)