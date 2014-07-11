WARSAW, July 11 Getin Holding SA plans takeovers in central and eastern Europe to benefit from low valuations and build regional presence, the Polish bank's chief executive was quoted as saying.

Piotr Kaczmarek, when asked if the bank had ended a period of acquisitions, told the Parkiet daily newspaper, "No, one can still expect further takeovers. This will concern mostly markets where we are already present."

"Following the rule that, from where other companies are withdrawing, one can from our point of view cheaply buy strategic assets," Kaczmarek said in an interview published Friday.

Getin, which has a market value of $665 million, took over the Romanian International Bank (RIB) in November, and also owns banks in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

"We want to strengthen our position and be like Erste Group Bank AG or Raiffeisen Bank SA in central Europe in their most prosperous years," Kaczmarek said in the report.

Erste and Raiffeisen recently said they would incur losses from their Hungarian businesses because of a change in Hungary's law on foreign currency loans.

Erste, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, last week said hits from Hungary and Romania will likely result in a record net loss this year of as much as 1.6 billion euros ($2.18 billion).

