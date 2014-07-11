WARSAW, July 11 Getin Holding SA plans
takeovers in central and eastern Europe to benefit from low
valuations and build regional presence, the Polish bank's chief
executive was quoted as saying.
Piotr Kaczmarek, when asked if the bank had ended a period
of acquisitions, told the Parkiet daily newspaper, "No, one can
still expect further takeovers. This will concern mostly markets
where we are already present."
"Following the rule that, from where other companies are
withdrawing, one can from our point of view cheaply buy
strategic assets," Kaczmarek said in an interview published
Friday.
Getin, which has a market value of $665 million, took over
the Romanian International Bank (RIB) in November, and also owns
banks in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.
"We want to strengthen our position and be like Erste Group
Bank AG or Raiffeisen Bank SA in central
Europe in their most prosperous years," Kaczmarek said in the
report.
Erste and Raiffeisen recently said they would incur losses
from their Hungarian businesses because of a change in Hungary's
law on foreign currency loans.
Erste, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, last week
said hits from Hungary and Romania will likely result in a
record net loss this year of as much as 1.6 billion euros ($2.18
billion).
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christopher Cushing)