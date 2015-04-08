WARSAW, April 8 Polish financial group Getin Holding agreed to sell 96 percent in its Russian unit Idea Bank Rosja to Russia's Forus Bank and three private investors for an equivalent of 3.4 million zlotys ($912,433), Getin said late on Tuesday.

Forus, which specialises in loans for small businesses, agreed to buy 76.3 percent in Idea Bank Rosja, which concentrates on car loans, in cooperation with Getin's Russian leasing unit Carcade.

Getin did not name the three other investors. The Polish group added that the deal was pending regulatory approval as well as the settlement of assignments and loans between Idea Bank Rosja and other Getin units.

($1 = 3.7263 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)