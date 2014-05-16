(Adds more detail, CEO comments)
WARSAW May 16 Polish financial group Getin
Holding said on Friday it had agreed to buy Austrian VB
Leasing's Polish and Romanian units for 163 million zlotys
($53.3 million) to become Poland's largest leasing firm.
"The transaction should be finalised in the next three
months and the units should be consolidated in the third
quarter," Getin Holding's Chief Executive Officer Rafal Juszczak
said.
Getin plans to finance the purchase partly with debt. It
also agreed to secure 3.2 billion zlotys for the two units to
repay VB Leasing's financing.
VB Leasing's Polish unit is among the top 10 leasing
providers in Poland. It closed last year with a net profit of
almost 85 million zlotys.
The Romanian unit, which is to be added to the Romanian
International Bank (RIB) Getin bought last year, is among the
top 6 players in Romania with a net profit of almost 100 million
zlotys in 2013.
Getin's banking arms Getin Bank, Idea Bank, and
RIB, will buy loan portfolios from the VB Leasing's units. The
portfolios' price was not disclosed.
($1 = 3.0567 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)