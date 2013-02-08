STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Getinge AB :
* Says with the aim of clearly and sustainably improve
infection control's
profitability, an extensive action programme is being
implemented
* Says the programme aims to improve the business area's EBITA
margin from its
current level of about 12% to more than 17% within a three to
five-year
horizon
* Says programme is expected to cost about SEK 440 m over the
course of four
years
* The aim is to achieve a group EBITA margin of about 22%
* Says does not believe that it will achieve its EBITA margin
target until 2015
* Says overall, organic volume growth is expected to remain in
line with that
of 2012
* Says profit growth is expected to become stronger during the
second half of
the year compared with the first six months
* Earnings in the first quarter of 2013 are expected to be
lower than in the year-earlier period