STOCKHOLM, March 5 Getinge AB : * Strengthens competitiveness through concentration of production units and

establishes global innovation center * Says Extended Care business area intends to relocate the manufacturing of its bath and hygiene products from Eslov, Sweden, to the production facility in Poznan, Poland, and to a third party * Says about 150 employees in Eslov and at Meditechnik are expected to be made

redundant * Says discontinuation is scheduled to commence in mid-2013 and is expected to

be completed during the second half of 2014 * Says establishing a global innovation center in Malmo, Sweden, employing about 65 individuals