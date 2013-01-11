BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
STOCKHOLM Jan 11 Getinge AB : * For the full-year, orders received and invoicing rose organically by nearly
3%, which was lower than the expected volume growth * Due to lower invoicing volumes during the final quarter of the year,
consolidated net profit before tax fell short of expectations, totaling
approximately SEK 3,600 million for the full-year * Announces preliminary results for 2012 * Says demand for the Getinge group's products weakened during the final
quarter of 2012 * Demand for capital goods was particularly weak in western Europe and eastern
Europe * Says for the full-year, orders received and invoicing rose organically by
nearly 3%, which was lower than the expected volume growth * Says the demand for capital goods was particularly weak in western Europe and
eastern Europe. * Says due to lower invoicing volumes during the final quarter of the year,
consolidated net profit before tax fell short of expectations, totaling
approximately SEK 3,600 million for the full-year
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share