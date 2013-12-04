BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Getinge AB : * Intends to acquire hemodynamic monitoring leader pulsion medical systems * Says Getinge plans to offer the shareholders in pulsion to tender their
shares for an offer price of 16.90 EUR per share in cash * Says offer represents an aggregated equity value of EUR 139.3 million * Says offer price represents a premium of 22.1% to pulsion's volume weighted
average price for the three-month period ended December 3, 2013
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.