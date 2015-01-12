BRIEF-Lidds Q1 pre-tax loss widens to SEK 1.8 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX LOSS SEK 1.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 12 Medical technology group Getinge said on Monday that Alex Myers would take over as Chief Executive of the company, after Johan Malmquist had decided to resign after 18 years as its chief.
Getinge said Alex Myers, currently the CEO of Hilding Anders, will assume his new position in connection with the annual general meeting on Mar. 25.
* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares in co with existing and new institutional, professional investors to raise up to £5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: