STOCKHOLM Aug 22 Swedish medical technology group Getinge has fired its chief executive Alex Myers after just 17 months on the job, the company said on Monday, citing strategy differences.

"The Board of Directors and Alex Myers have different views on the future direction of the Getinge Group and the board has therefore concluded that a replacement of the President & CEO is necessary, " Getinge chairman Carl Bennet said in a statement.

Getinge has missed analysts' mean core profit forecasts for five straight quarters, despite launching a big restructuring program in September last year.

Its shares are down 22 percent so far this year, compared with a 8 percent drop in the STOXX Europe health care index .

Joacim Lindoff, currently chief of Getinge's Surgical Workflows unit, has been appointed as acting CEO.

Getinge said the recruitment process for a new CEO would start immediately. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Mia Shanley)