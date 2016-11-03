* Company outsider Mattias Perjos new CEO by May
* Battered shares rebound 3.7 pct
* Company undergoing upheaval, FDA probe
* Analysts say new CEO's lack of sector experience a concern
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 Swedish medical technology firm
Getinge said it had found a new CEO on Thursday,
sending up its battered shares, but some analysts said the
incoming industrialist lacked the necessary sector experience.
Getinge has been through a turbulent period, firing its
chief executive in August after only 17 months in the job and
replacing its chief financial officer in September.
The equipment maker for surgery and intensive care is in the
midst of a large savings programme, under investigation by U.S.
authorities into quality controls at its plants, and unveiled in
October plans to spin off one division.
Getinge appointed Mattias Perjos, an executive at Italian
privately held industrial and packaging solutions firm Coesia as
new CEO. He will take up the post by May.
"The share has had an extremely weak performance lately so
the initial market reaction may be positive. But I think that,
fundamentally, this is negative," said Peter Ostling, analyst at
Pareto Securities.
"Given the situation Getinge is in, with problems with the
FDA, a gigantic restructuring project and plans to spin off part
of the business -- to then appoint a CEO that has no experience
whatsoever from healthcare only brings yet another risk
component to the equation," he said.
Getinge's shares, which had dived more than 34 percent this
year on uncertainty about the company's future direction,
rebounded 3.7 percent at 1040 GMT, outperforming the STOXX
Europe health care index.
"They've worked fast, which is good," said Danske Markets
analyst Lars Hevreng. "We'll have to wait and see what he can
contribute considering he is new to this."
Getinge, whose profits have missed market expectations for
six straight quarters, said Perjos was a good pick due to
extensive industrial background, international experience and a
track record of improving results.
