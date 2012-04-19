STOCKHOLM, April 19 Swedish medical technology firm Getinge posted on Thursday a rise in order bookings the first quarter that matched market expectations and stood by its forecast for the full year.

Getinge, which last week warned first-quarter profits would come in below market expectations, said order intake was 5.80 billion Swedish crowns ($859.83 million), up from a year-earler 5.24 billion. That compared with a mean forecast in a Reuters poll for 5.83 billion.

The pretax profit landed at 570 million crowns, at the high end of the 560-570 million range given in the April 11 profit warning. In the first quarter of 2011, Getinge made a pretax profit of 568 million.

The group stood by its forecast for higher organic invoicing growth in 2012 than in 2011. ($1 = 6.7456 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)