STOCKHOLM, April 11 Swedish medical technology
firm Getinge said on Wednesday its first-quarter
profit would be between 560-570 million Swedish crowns ($82-84
million), below analysts' expectations, and repeated its outlook
for the full year.
The company said it was releasing a summary of its results
early as its preliminary figures and market expectations
differed widely.
Analysts on average expected first-quarter pretax profit to
come in at 679 million crowns, according to figures from Thomson
One Analytics.
"The outcome for the first quarter of the year has in no way
impacted the group's expectations in terms of earnings and
volume growth for the full-year 2012," Getinge said in a
statement.
"The Getinge Group continues to anticipate an improvement in
organic invoicing growth in 2012 compared with 2011, and that
profit growth will remain favourable."
The company said that individual quarters and business
areas, however, could show large variations in both volume
trends and earnings growth.
Getinge made a pretax profit of 568 million in the first
quarter of 2011.
($1 = 6.7977 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Mark Potter)