* Sees Q1 pretax profit of about 160 mln SEK
* Profit estimate well below market expectations
* Getinge's third profit warning in just over a year
STOCKHOLM, March 7 Medical technology group
Getinge said on Friday its first quarter earnings
would be hit by an adverse mix of higher costs for consultants,
lower invoicing, production problems and challenging currency
swings.
The Swedish company, which has logged a history of profit
warnings after issuing two only last year, said in a statement
its quarterly pretax profit was expected at about 160 million
Swedish crowns ($25 million), down from a year-ago 252 million.
The estimated outcome was far below the SmartEstimate of 600
million crowns forecast by analysts, according to Reuters data.
Getinge, a maker of surgical theatre equipment such as
products for heart surgery and anaesthesia systems, has been
seeking to fix quality issues following inspections by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year.
The company said it now expected costs for consultants to
address the concerns to total about 125 million crowns per
quarter for a period of six to seven quarters.
Getinge said output at one of its units had been disrupted
due to a change in material specifications for a supplier and
would dent earnings to tune of 60 million crowns while invoicing
in its Medical Systems business, which accounts for half of
group sales, had been lower during the first quarter.
The group said currency swings had also grown more
challenging.
($1 = 6.4053 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom. Editing by
Jane Merriman)