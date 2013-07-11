(Repeats without changes to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, July 11 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted on Thursday a small drop in second-quarter profits that was roughly in line with expectations, and said the earnings outlook for 2013 was favourable.

Operating profit before interest, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 1.00 billion crowns ($148 million)from a year-earlier 1.02 billion. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for a marginal drop to 1.01 billion.

Getinge stood by a forecast for favourable profit growth excluding restructuring costs this year and predicted unchanged or better organic volume growth. Its previous prediction was for unchanged or somewhat better growth.

It said the drop in demand for medical technology capital goods in Western Europe had probably not fully bottomed out while in North America, demand had stabilised. It predicted continued strong demand growth in emerging markets. ($1 = 6.7583 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)