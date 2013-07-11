STOCKHOLM, July 11 Swedish medical technology
group Getinge posted on Thursday a small drop in
second-quarter profits that was roughly in line with
expectations, and said the earnings outlook for 2013 was
favourable.
Operating profit before interest, amortisation and
restructuring costs fell to 1.00 billion crowns ($148
million)from a year-earlier 1.02 billion. The mean forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts was for a marginal drop to 1.01
billion.
Getinge stood by a forecast for favourable profit growth
excluding restructuring costs this year and predicted unchanged
or better organic volume growth. Its previous prediction was for
unchanged or somewhat better growth.
It said the drop in demand for medical technology capital
goods in Western Europe had probably not fully bottomed out
while in North America, demand had stabilised. It predicted
continued strong demand growth in emerging markets.
($1 = 6.7583 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)