BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Swedish medical technology firm Getinge said on Wednesday it would bid 139 million euros ($189 million) for Pulsion Medical Systems, a leading provider of specialist monitoring systems for critically ill patients.
Getinge said the cash offer equated to 16.90 euros per share and represented a premium of 22.1 percent of Pulsion's average share price over the past three months. ($1 = 0.7360 euros) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Goodman)
WASHINGTON, March 28 U.S. President Donald Trump told a group of senators on Tuesday that he expected lawmakers would be able to reach a deal on healthcare, without offering specifics on how they would do it or what had changed since a healthcare reform bill was pulled last week for insufficient support.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.