STOCKHOLM, July 15 Swedish medical technology
group Getinge posted a second-quarter core profit
below analyst forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected better
growth in the rest of 2015.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and
restructuring costs fell to 715 million Swedish crowns ($84.0
million) from a year-earlier 905 million. The mean forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts was for 932 millon.
Getinge said it expected sales growth to improve during the
second half of the year and that the potential to boost
profitability in the medium term remained favorable.
($1 = 8.5121 Swedish crowns)
