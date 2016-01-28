BRIEF-Ortoma to carry out rights issue of about SEK 38 mln
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF A AND B SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 38 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
(Corrects to show like-for-like order intake increase to 1.2 pct, paragraph 3)
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted fourth-quarter core profit and order intake below analyst expectations on Thursday and forecast sales growth in 2016.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring fell to 1.92 billion Swedish crowns ($233 million) from 1.99 billion in the year-ago quarter. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was 2.14 billion.
Order intake was 8.3 billion crowns, below expectations of 8.7 billion, and it posted a like-for-like increase of 1.2 percent over the year-ago number.
Link to report: ($1 = 8.5259 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)
* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF A AND B SHARES OF ABOUT SEK 38 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
LONDON, May 18 An outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo involving up to 20 people is in an extremely remote area and presents a high risk at a national level, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.