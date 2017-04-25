STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish medical technology
firm Getinge reported on Tuesday a first-quarter core
profit above expectations and repeated guidance for a slightly
positive organic sales growth for the full year, sending its
shares higher.
Operating profit before amortisation and restructuring,
acquisition and integration costs at the surgery and intensive
care equipment maker was up 32 percent from a year ago, to 818
million crowns ($92.8 million) against a mean forecast in a poll
of analysts of 689 million.
Getinge said costs in 2017 related to a proposed spin-off
of its Patient & Post-Acute Care division, which is planned for
the first quarter of 2018 at the latest, would probably amount
to 400-500 million crowns.
($1 = 8.8138 Swedish crowns)
