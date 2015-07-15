* Q2 core EBITA 715 mln SEK vs avg Reuters poll forecast 932
mln
* Q2 order intake 7.52 bln SEK vs poll forecast 7.67 bln
* Says expects sales growth to improve in H2
(Adds detail, background)
STOCKHOLM, July 15 Swedish medical technology
group Getinge reaffirmed its outlook of better growth
ahead as it posted second-quarter profits and order intake below
analyst forecasts on Wednesday, saying Western European markets
had weakened in the quarter.
Getinge's new chief, Alex Myers, previously head of bedmaker
Hilding Anders and a former Getinge executive who took the helm
four months ago, has promised to present a plan to improve
growth and boost efficiency, including new financial targets, at
an investor day in September.
The company earlier this year reached an agreement with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ending a year of uncertainty
over what actions the watchdog might take after finding fault
with manufacturing quality controls.
Its previous chief stepped down in the wake of the FDA
troubles after 18 years at the helm.
Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and
restructuring costs fell to 715 million crowns ($84.0 million)
from a year-earlier 905 million, weighed down by costs of 75
million crowns related to the FDA agreement. The mean forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 932 million.
Order intake was 7.52 billion crowns against a Reuters poll
forecast of 7.67 billion, and declined by 0.7 percent on a
like-for-like basis.
While it expected sales in Western Europe to remain weak,
the company said it expected overall growth to improve during
the second half of the year and that the potential to boost
profitability in the medium term remained favourable.
($1 = 8.5121 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)