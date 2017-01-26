(Adds detail, background shares)

Jan 26 Medical technology firm Getinge posted a fourth-quarter core profit below market forecasts on Thursday and said it was still awaiting reply from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on work to improve quality controls at one of its plants.

* Swedish surgery and intensive care equipment maker's Q4 adjusted EBITA +2.6 pct to 1.97 bln SEK vs Reuters poll fcast 2.16 bln, lags expectations for 7th straight quarter

* Shares down 4.5 pct at 1219 GMT, taking a 12 months dive to 25 pct

* Q4 net sales up 1.1 pct to 9.52 bln SEK vs 9.42 bln a year-ago

* Order intake +3.1 pct to 8.58 bln SEK [8,326)vs fcast 8.56 bln, declined organically by 1.1 pct

* Outlook for 2017: slightly positive organic sales growth

* Sees positive currency transaction effect of around 200 mln SEK 2017

* Says still awaiting FDA decision on action plan related to production unit in Hechingen, company is continuing with its remediation activities at the plant

* Says financial consequences of the consent decree with the FDA, excl. reconstruction costs, are related to loss of revenue and are expected to have a negative impact of about 50 mln SEK on 2017 operating profit

* Getinge is in the midst of a large savings programme, under investigation by U.S. authorities into quality controls at its plants, and unveiled in October plans to spin off one division

* Proposes dividend of 2.00 SEK/share (2.80)

* Mattias Perjos, appointed as new CEO in Nov, to take office March 27

* Getinge fired its chief executive in August 2016 after only 17 months in the job citing strategic differences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)