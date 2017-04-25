* Q1 adjusted EBITA 818 mln SEK vs consensus 689
* First profit beat in 2 years helped by savings programme
* Sees PPAC unit spin-off costs of 400-500 mln SEK 2017
* Says can't rule out further costs related to FDA probe
(Adds detail, background, share price)
STOCKHOLM, April 25 Swedish medical technology
firm Getinge reported quarterly core profit above
expectations for the first time in eight quarters as cost cuts
bolstered profitability, sending its shares sharply higher on
Tuesday.
New CEO Mattias Perjos, a sector outsider who took on the
job in March after his predecessor was fired last year, stood by
a cautious outlook for a slight increase in organic sales for
the full year, after a decline in 2016.
First-quarter profit before amortisation and restructuring,
acquisition and integration costs was up 32 percent from a year
ago, at 818 million crowns ($93 million) against a mean forecast
in a poll of analysts of 689 million.
The Swedish company is coming out of a turbulent 2016, with
several forecast cuts and management changes amid a weak
performance at its Surgical Workflows division.
Getinge is also in the midst of a large savings programme,
under investigation by U.S. authorities into quality controls at
some of its plants, and hopes to spin off of its smallest
division, Patient & Post-Acute Care, by early 2018.
It said on Tuesday preparations for the spin-off were
proceeding according to plan, adding that related costs would be
400-500 million crowns in 2017.
It will post new targets in the second half of this year in
connection with a final proposal on the spin-off.
Getinge shares rose 11 percent by 1153 GMT, on track for
their biggest daily increase since January 2009 and reaching
their highest level since August.
The firm said its work to improve quality controls at plants
as required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration was
proceeding as planned in the United States. At its Hechingen,
Germany, plant the situation was more complex.
"Getinge cannot, at the current time, rule out that
additional sanctions will be made or costs incurred," it said.
($1 = 8.8138 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Rebecka Roos; editing by
Niklas Pollard and Louise Heavens)