STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted third-quarter order intake above analyst forecasts on Thursday and repeated it expected better sales growth this year.

Order intake was 7.4 billion Swedish crowns ($909 million) above a mean forecast of 7.2 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts, and it posted a like-for-like increase of 5.2 percent over the year-ago number.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs fell to 828 million Swedish crowns from a year-earlier 920 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 886 millon.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.1443 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)