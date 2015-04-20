STOCKHOLM, April 20 Swedish medical technology group Getinge posted a first-quarter core profit below analyst forecasts on Monday and stood by its outlook for better growth in 2015.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs rose to 717 million Swedish crowns ($83 million) from a year-earlier 670 million. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 835 millon.

Getinge said it expected restructuring costs of 540 million crowns in 2015. It repeated it expected growth to improve during the year and that the potential to boost profitability in the medium term remained favorable.

Last year, sales grew by 0.6 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 8.6671 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)