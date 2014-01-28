BRIEF-CareDx appoints Michael Bell chief financial officer
* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Getinge AB : * CEO says very high probability new margin target will be above 22 percent
* EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing