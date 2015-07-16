July 16 Canadian automotive parts maker Magna International Inc said it will buy German car parts maker Getrag for 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion).

Getrag is a joint-venture partner of Ford Motor Co and counts BMW, Daimler, Renault SA and Volvo among its customers. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)