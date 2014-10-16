By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 Getty Images Inc has
failed to convince a federal judge to halt Microsoft Corp's
Bing Image Widget, which it said enabled massive
copyright infringement, because the software company had already
taken it down voluntarily.
The multimedia photo and video agency sued Microsoft on
Sept. 4 over the widget, which it said permitted the display of
images without giving their owners a licensing fee or
attribution. Getty owns or represents the owners of more than 80
million digital images.
Getty asked U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan to
slap Microsoft with an injunction on the new product. Even
though Microsoft removed the widget the day after the lawsuit
was filed, Getty pressed forward with its case.
Getty told Cote not to believe Microsoft's claims that it
would not relaunch the widget because it did not rule out
creating a new widget that could still infringe on Getty's
content.
"This argument is purely speculative," Cote said in her
ruling on Thursday, adding that there was no basis to question
Microsoft's word on its future conduct.
"We would have preferred a judicial mandate for (the widget)
to stay down," said John Lapham, Getty's general counsel. "But
the question of whether or not you're allowed to take and use
somebody else's copyrighted materials without any attribution or
compensation is still live and before the court."
Microsoft told Getty during the lawsuit that if it did
launch a similar product in the future, it would include "search
filters, attribution notices" and other details important to
copyright.
Representatives from Microsoft could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The case is Getty Images Inc v. Microsoft Corp, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
14-7114.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Ted Botha and Richard
Chang)