NEW YORK May 22 The owners of Getty Images Inc,
the largest supplier of stock photos, video and other digital
content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or
public offering of the business, a person close to the matter
said Tuesday.
Hellman & Friedman, the U.S. private equity fund which
bought the business four years ago for $2.4 billion, is working
with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co
, the source said.
A sale or IPO of Getty could value the company at $4
billion, the source said.
Hellman & Friedman and JPMorgan declined to comment. Goldman
Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
The news was reported earlier by the Financial Times.