Dec 5 Gas station operator Getty Petroleum Marketing Inc filed for Chapter 11 reorganisation, barely a week after its landlord Getty Realty Corp threatened to scrap its lease agreement for failing to pay rent.

Getty Petroleum Marketing is the largest tenant of Getty Realty, which owns and leases convenience stores, gas station properties and petroleum distribution terminals.

Getty Petroleum said it expects to continue to supply its gas stations with gasoline and has enough capital to fund normal operations through its reorganization.

The East Meadow, New York-based company has disputes with Bionol Clearfield, Lukoil North America LLC, besides Getty Realty.

In March, Lukoil Americas Corp, a unit of the Russian oil giant OAO Lukoil, had sold Getty Petroleum Marketing to a unit of Cambridge Securities LLC. Getty still owes Lukoil North America $42 million, according to the filing.

Separately, Getty had agreed to pay $230 million to resolve an ethanol price dispute with the Pennsylvania-based supplier Bionol. However, Bionol soon shut its plant and filed for Chapter 7 liquidation in July.

In the latest dispute, Getty Petroleum got a notice from Getty Realty last week for the termination of its lease for failing to pay rent. Getty Petroleum, on its part, claimed that Getty Realty had failed to address environmental contamination issues at some of the outlets.

In its filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the gas retailer said it had an estimated $50-$100 million in assets and an equivalent amount in liabilities.

The case is re:Getty Petroleum Marketing Inc U.S. Bankruptcy, Court Southern District of New York 11-15606-scc