March 6 GF Securities Co Ltd

* Says to issue the 4th tranche of short-term commercial paper for fiscal year 2014, worth 3.5 billion yuan ($571.13 million)

* Says face value of 100 yuan each, and at an issue price 100 yuan

* Says tender date on March 11, 2014

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tak47v

($1 = 6.1282 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong Newsoom)