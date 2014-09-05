BRIEF-National Australia Bank revises comparative financial information following organisational restructure
* group has changed its reporting to align to customer segments
Sept 5 GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue 11th tranche of commercial paper worth 3 billion yuan (488.54 million US dollar)
* Says tender date on Sept 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wbe1tr
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CPI Card Group announces ceo retirement plan and succession process