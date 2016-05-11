May 11 GF Securities :

* Says it issued 2016 1st tranche subordinated debt of 4.3 billion yuan with a term of 3 years on May 9

* Says the coupon rate is 3.3 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yLfr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )