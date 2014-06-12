BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Q1 profit falls
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
June 12 China's GF Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue 8th tranche of short-term commercial paper, worth 3 billion yuan ($482.28 million)
* Says tender date on June 17
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zuq99v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2204 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsoom)
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co: