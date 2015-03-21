HONG KONG, March 21 Chinese brokerage GF Securities plans to raise up to HK$27.9 billion ($3.6 billion) from a Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-listed company will offer 1.48 billion shares at an indicative price range of HK$15.65 to HK$18.85 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal has attracted cornerstone investment of a total of $1.9 billion from 17 investors, IFR said. Bookbuilding of the deal will start on Monday, with pricing slated for March 31. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Michelle Chen; Editing by Clelia Oziel)