HONG KONG, April 10 Shares in GF Securities Co
Ltd, China's fourth largest brokerage by assets, are
set to surge 40 percent in their Hong Kong trading debut on
Friday following strong investor demand for its $3.6 billion
share offering.
The surge also comes after the main Hong Kong share index
reached a seven-year high on Thursday on the back of
robust demand from mainland investors for Hong Kong shares.
Chinese investors snapped up the entire 10.5 billion yuan
($1.7 billion) daily investment quota for buying Hong Kong
stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme.
Shenzhen-listed GF Securities priced the offering at
HK$18.85 per share last week, the top of its HK$15.65 to
HK$18.85 marketing range.
GF Securities' Hong Kong-traded shares are
indicated to open at HK$26.50 while the benchmark Hang Seng
index was indicated to open up 1.6 percent. GF's Shenzhen listed
shares have risen 16 percent since the Hong Kong share offer was
launched three weeks back.
