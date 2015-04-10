* Investors bet margin finance boom will benefit stock
brokers
* Heavy volumes for HK bourse via new Stock Connect scheme
help
* GF Securities raised $3.6 bln in Hong Kong share offer
(Adds margin lending and earnings data)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, April 10 Shares in China's GF
Securities Co Ltd jumped 36 percent in
their Hong Kong debut, helped by a boom in margin lending for
mainland brokers and rosy prospects for a scheme linking the
city's bourse with mainland exchanges.
Earnings at Chinese securities firms have ballooned as
investors take advantage of margin lending to pile on bets,
driving Shanghai and Shenzhen indices to multi-year highs.
At the same time, mainland investors are flocking to Hong
Kong shares attracted by valuation differences, with trading
volumes hitting a record and the benchmark index touching
a seven-year high on Thursday.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, which
operates the local bourse, said on Friday it expects it will
"substantially increase" quotas for the stock connect program
between Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Shenzhen-listed GF Securities, China's No. 4 brokerage by
assets, raised $3.6 billion through its Hong Kong offer last
week, pricing the deal at the top of its marketing range.
Red-hot demand from retail investors, who put in orders more
than 180 times the number of shares on offer, triggered a rule
that forced underwriters to reallocate shares from institutional
investors to individuals.
Its Hong Kong-traded shares rose as much as 42 percent to
HK$26.80 but pared gains to HK$25.65 in afternoon trade. The
benchmark Hang Seng index was up 0.5 percent.
GF Securities Shenzhen-listed shares have risen about 17
percent since the Hong Kong offer was launched three weeks ago.
Chinese investors have gorged on margin loans since they
were first allowed in 2010. Outstanding margin loans and stock
lending on mainland exchanges have climbed to nearly 1.6
trillion yuan ($260 billion) as of April 8, more than 100 times
levels at the end of 2010, government figures show.
Margin lending is hugely profitable for GF Securities and
larger rivals such as CITIC Securities Co
and Haitong Securities Co , accounting for
about 40 percent of revenue.
GF Securities, for example, typically charges clients a fee
of 3 percentage points a year above China's benchmark lending
rate for six-month loans.
It said it expects first-quarter profit to nearly triple
from the year-earlier period to as much as 2.57 billion yuan
($415 million), buoyed by the surge in mainland trading volumes.
GF Securities joins several Chinese banks, brokerages and
insurers that are raising at least $30 billion in new funds
through equity offerings in the next few months in Hong Kong,
making 2015 the busiest year for the sector in five years.
($1 = 6.2090 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Denny Thomas
and Edwina Gibbs)